Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.96% of Senseonics worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 312.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 618,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 468,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 194.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Senseonics by 596.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 40,551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.