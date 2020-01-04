Sentient Coin (SEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,060.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $749,334.00 and approximately $25,060.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058004 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00630416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00235859 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00083535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001758 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,637,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,637,345 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

