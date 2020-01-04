Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $704,114.00 and approximately $33,264.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058278 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00594205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00236540 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084570 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001768 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,575,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,575,529 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

