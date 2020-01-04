Sentinel Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,876.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $36,876.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

