Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $2.86 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005952 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

