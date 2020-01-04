Sentivate Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $130,403.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

