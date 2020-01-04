SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SES earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGBAF shares. ValuEngine raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975. SES has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

