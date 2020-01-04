Sessia (KICKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $962,921.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Sessia token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $962,921.00 and $1.23 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.05905846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,895,892 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

