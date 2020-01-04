SF Capital 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $27,435.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,198,265 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

