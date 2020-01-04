Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 872.29 ($11.47).

SHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

LON:SHB traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 936.50 ($12.32). 350,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 932.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 872.55. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

