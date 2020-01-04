Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Shale Oil International earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Shale Oil International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shale Oil International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58.

Shale Oil International Company Profile

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

