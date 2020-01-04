Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $585.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of SHW traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.45. The stock had a trading volume of 545,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,293. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $371.00 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.20 and a 200 day moving average of $536.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

