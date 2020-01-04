Shift Price Tops $0.0645 on Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Shift has a market capitalization of $880,186.00 and approximately $817.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, Shift has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,655,909 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

