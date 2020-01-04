Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $42.16 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $130,720.00. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $1,122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,000,770.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 616,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $18,115,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $11,323,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

