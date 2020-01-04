Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 20.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 463.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 143,420 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 166,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,732. The firm has a market cap of $529.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.84. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.