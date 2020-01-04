ShowHand (HAND) Hits Market Cap of $16,404.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. ShowHand has a market cap of $16,404.00 and $106.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

