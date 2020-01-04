Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $135.90 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average is $123.01.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 817.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 283.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

