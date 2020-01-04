Silent Notary (SNTR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,258.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 3% against the dollar. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $199,015.00 and $34,258.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

