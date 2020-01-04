Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.83.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 157,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

