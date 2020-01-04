SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Plans $0.50 Dividend

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNT shares. TheStreet downgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

