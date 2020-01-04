Silverway (SLV) Price Hits $0.37

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Silverway has a total market cap of $37.33 million and $196,758.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005038 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00592022 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

