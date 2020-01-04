SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Earns News Impact Rating of 2.40

Media headlines about SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

