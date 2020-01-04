Single Collateral DAI Market Cap Tops $39.16 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013615 BTC on exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 39,180,384 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

