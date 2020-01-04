Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.65 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $39.65 million and $201,447.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 39,181,788 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.