SingularityNET Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $260,637.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, DragonEX and IDEX. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.01427189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121499 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

