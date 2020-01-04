Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earning Extremely Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been trending extremely positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Skyworks Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 4.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Skyworks Solutions’ ranking:

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.