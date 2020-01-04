SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Citigroup cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. 846,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.