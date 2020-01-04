SmartCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,604.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $15,604.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,503.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.01819607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.51 or 0.03020411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00578619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00683806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00064854 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013452 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

