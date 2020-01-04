SmartCash (SMART) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $15,893.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,335.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.01816808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.03020084 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00576231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00687428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062706 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013720 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, HitBTC, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

