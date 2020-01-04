smARTOFGIVING Market Cap Hits $93,572.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One smARTOFGIVING token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $93,572.00 and $997.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,544,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,438,778 tokens. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

