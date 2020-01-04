Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $185,374.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $828,032.00 and approximately $185,374.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.43, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

