SmileyCoin (SMLY) Market Capitalization Tops $252,193.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $252,193.00 and $33,243.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,187,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,654,823,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

