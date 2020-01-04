SnowGem (XSG) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $244,259.00 and approximately $52,369.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.01827747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.03038364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00683373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063630 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013655 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,136,380 coins and its circulating supply is 21,059,288 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

