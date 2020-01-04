Social Send Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $114,848.00 and $7.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,856,048 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

