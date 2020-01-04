SocialCoin (SOCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One SocialCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $1,546.00 and $14.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded down 49.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

