Sociall (SCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,802.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $80,802.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io.

Sociall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

