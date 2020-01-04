SolarCoin (SLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $867,706.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $867,706.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,894,194 coins and its circulating supply is 56,035,548 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

