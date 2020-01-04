Solaris (XLR) Market Cap Reaches $400,524.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003077 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. Solaris has a total market cap of $400,524.00 and $329.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000258 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,760,981 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.