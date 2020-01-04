Soma (SCT) Price Down 34.3% Over Last Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Soma has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Soma has a market cap of $108,363.00 and $40,164.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057881 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001217 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00059911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,396.68 or 1.00045092 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

