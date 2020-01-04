SoMee.Social Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $232,557.00 and $1,219.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,333,333 tokens. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

