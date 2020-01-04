SophiaTX Price Tops $0.0009 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Liquid and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $306,197.00 and $11,877.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Hotbit, Liquid and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

