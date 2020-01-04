SounDAC (XSD) Trading Up 294.2% Over Last Week

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 294.2% higher against the dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $158,776.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000894 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

