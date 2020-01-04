Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 1.50

News headlines about Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Source Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Source Energy Services from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.18.

TSE SHLE opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

