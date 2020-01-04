Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.33 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

