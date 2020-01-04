Soverain (SOVE) Achieves Market Cap of $154,319.00

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Soverain has a market capitalization of $154,319.00 and $11,334.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Soverain has traded up 142.7% against the US dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain’s total supply is 1,940,078 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,353 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

