SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, EXX and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $135,429.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Bittrex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

