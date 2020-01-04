Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Cap Reaches $100,209.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $100,209.00 and approximately $43,176.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint's total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,950,671 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

