SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $4,655.00 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.