SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

