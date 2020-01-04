Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $1,369.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00001066 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022344 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003705 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02384567 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011389 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

